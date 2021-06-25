Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.42

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMOIY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

