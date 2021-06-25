PRIA Market Cap Reaches $180,034.93 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, PRIA has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00008183 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $180,034.93 and approximately $449.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

