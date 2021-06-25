Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $8.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00397140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

