Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,614,130 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.47% of Splunk worth $769,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 81,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,743. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

