Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.48 Billion Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,913,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,720 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.90% of AstraZeneca worth $2,481,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 315,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,368. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

