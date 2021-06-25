Primecap Management Co. CA Has $668.02 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.54% of Applied Materials worth $668,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $138.19. 89,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

