Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 7,653 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of Alphabet worth $2,872,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,436.40. 24,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,347.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.