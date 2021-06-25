Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 9,833 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,157,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.94% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,371,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

