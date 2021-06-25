Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,378,950 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,378,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,950 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 4.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.69% of Eli Lilly and worth $6,609,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.82. 57,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.