Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 303,483 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303,483 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.86% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,214,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 102,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.