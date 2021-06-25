Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.36% of Abbott Laboratories worth $761,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.97. 64,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

