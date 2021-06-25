Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128,743 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.38% of Delta Air Lines worth $1,043,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.45. 287,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,994. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.