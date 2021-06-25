PRIZM (PZM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $727,375.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $727,375.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002625 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000211 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,456,397 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

