ProBit Token Price Down 10.1% This Week (PROB)

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ProBit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. ProBit Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $25,806.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProBit Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

