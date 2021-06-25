Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.15 and last traded at $93.15. 1,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.