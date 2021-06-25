Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,940 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47.
PGNY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.55. 5,508,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,286. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
