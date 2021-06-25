Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,940 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $123,579.47.

PGNY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.55. 5,508,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,286. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.