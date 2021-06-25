Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.50 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $179.50 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00034310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

