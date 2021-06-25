Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 0.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.46 and last traded at $153.46. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.