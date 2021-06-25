Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) rose 22.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 140,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.