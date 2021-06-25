Property Solutions Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 21,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 12,477 call options.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PSAC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
About Property Solutions Acquisition
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.