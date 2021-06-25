Property Solutions Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 21,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 12,477 call options.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,619,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition by 46.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 147,211 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

