Propy (PRO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,130.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Propy has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $112,130.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

