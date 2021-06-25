Propy (PRO) Trading Down 43.2% This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Propy has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $151,631.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

