Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01. Prosus has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

