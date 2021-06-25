Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 707,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

