Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 193,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

