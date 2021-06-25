Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,089 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $31,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

PRU stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.07. 17,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

