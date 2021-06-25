Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,635 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $79.63 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.