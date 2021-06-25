Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 98,089 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

