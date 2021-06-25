Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 3,300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

