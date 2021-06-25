Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $180,257.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

