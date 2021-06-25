Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.16. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

