Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

ETR:PUM opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

