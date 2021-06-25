Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.62. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.