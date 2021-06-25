PumaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $505,225.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.75 million and $505,225.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

