Puma’s (PUMSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

