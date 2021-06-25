Puma’s (PUMSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 2,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

