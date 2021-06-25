Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. Puma has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

