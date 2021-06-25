PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 28,116 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

About PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

