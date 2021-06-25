Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.49. 357,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 718,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

