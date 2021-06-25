PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $195,263.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,973.85 or 1.00183986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.