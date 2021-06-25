PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $360.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $265,429.47 and $360.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,936.12 or 1.00101265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

