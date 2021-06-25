PVH Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

