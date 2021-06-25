Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Up 5.7%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 1,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The firm has a market cap of $843.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

