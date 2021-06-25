Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $50,952.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $12.49 or 0.00038808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00163594 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.71 or 1.00224184 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.