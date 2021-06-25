Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

