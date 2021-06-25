Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Boosted by Analyst

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Korn Ferry in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of KFY opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

