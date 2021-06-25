Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Cormark

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.95 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$240.19 million and a P/E ratio of 81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,542,150. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last three months.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

