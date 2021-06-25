Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $20.32 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.