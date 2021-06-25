Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

