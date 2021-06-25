Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.